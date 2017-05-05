13:21, 05 May 2017 | GMT +6
Minister Kassymbek comments on CAC head's resignation
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan, Zhenis Kassymbek, commented on Beken Seidakhmetov's resignation as Civil Aviation Committee's Chairman, Kazinform correspondent reports.
"He already commented on this himself. He resigned voluntarily in connection with taking another job," the minister said after a press conference at the Government.
Seidakhmetov headed the Committee since 2011.