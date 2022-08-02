Minister Kuantyrov unveils budget of Strong Regions – Driver of Country’s Development project

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, at the Government’s sitting, Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov reported on the course of implementation of Strong Regions – Driver of Country’s Development national program, Kazinform reports.

He said that the project aims at ensuring equal access of the population to basic services, improvement of housing and utilities conditions, transport connectivity and raising the country’s transit potential.

The project is implemented in two areas: «Ensuring equal access to basic services» and «Ensuring transport connectivity.»

1.5trln tenge were envisaged for the project’s implementation in 2021, including 1.1trln tenge from the national budget, the Minister said. 1.4trln tenge or 93% of this amount has already been utilized.

1.8trln tenge will be spent on the project’s implementation this year. 709bln tenge of this sum will be injected from extra-budgetary resources. 30% or 528bln tenge have been utilized as of August 1, 2022.