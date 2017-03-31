Minister Mukhamediuly told about EXPO-2017 cultural program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During a presser today, Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly spoke about the main important cultural events of EXPO-2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"During the exhibition, the Ministry plans to conduct about 700 various events with participation of leading Kazakh and foreign creative teams and performers, athletes, as well as talented young people of Kazakhstan", Mukhamediuly said.

In particular, according to him, it is planned to build a 25,000 sq.m. national cultural complex "Ethnoaul" on the territory of "Kazanat" racetrack, which will recreate the culture and life of nomadic Kazakhs and become an image project in formation of a positive image of Kazakhstan.

Kazanat racetrack will also host national and international competitions in national sports, such as Open Republican Baiga Tournament for prizes of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and World Kokpar Championship.

In Astana Opera, Placido Domingo will perform Verdi's La Traviata and Zubin Mehta will be conducting La Scala's orchestra. Russian Mariinsky will also perform there.

National Museum will have a very diverse program. In particular, for the first time in Kazakhstan it will host "The Terracotta Army of the Emperor Qin Shiakhundi" and "Monuments of Ancient Egypt" exhibitions. There will also be an exhibition of objects from the Museum of Islamic Art of Egypt "Sultan Beybars and his era".

National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Russian museums will showcase gold items from their collections in the framework of "Gold of the Scythians" exhibition.

The minister also spoke about open-air performances - such as Verdi's Aida in front of the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation, Ludwig Minkus' Don Quixote and Gustav Mahler's Symphony of a Thousand.

Another great event of the EXPO days will be Turkvizion song contest, whose main mission is propagation of Turkic culture, popularization of Turkic music, creation of a common cultural space and establishment of friendly relations between fraternal peoples and countries.

On of the central events of the EXPO will be international film festival Eurasia. The program of the festival will include competition and out-of-competition programs, pitching, round tables, master classes, Eurasia Film Market etc.

In the days of EXPO Astana will host 14 sports events, including 6 world championships, 2 Asian championships, 3 international competitions, 2 President's Cups, as well as 55th convention of the World Boxing Council. Professional boxing night with the participation of Kanat Islam is also being negotiated.

In conclusion Mr. Mukhamediuly noted that implementation of integrated cultural and sports program within the framework of EXPO-2017 will make it possible to introduce traditions and culture of Kazakhstan to the world, and form a positive image of the country.