Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan reports on outcomes of Land Reform Commission meeting in Atyrau

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Askar Myrzakhmetov reported to the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov on the outcome of the Commission on Land Reform in Atyrau.

"A.Myrzakhmetov reported on the Land Commission in Atyrau," Karim Massimov wrote on Twitter.



The meeting in Atyrau was attended by local agricultural producers and entrepreneurs, representatives of branch unions and associations, members of the Public Council, representatives of the party and trade union organizations, as well as regional officials, primeminister.kz reports.



Earlier, the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said that in the near future it is necessary to submit the results of the Land Commission, to the end of August to hold a meeting of the Government and to define the next steps for land reform.