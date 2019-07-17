Minister of Culture congratulates 2019 Vitebsk Song Contest winner Adilkhan Makin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of Culture and Sport Aktoty Raimkulova has met with singer Adilkhan Makin, the winner of the 2019 Vitebsk Song Contest.

Grand Prix holder and prizewinners of Moloda Halychyna International Festival (Ukraine) – Kuanysh Yerzatuly, Mereke Kenzhegulov and Kazakh Girls band - were invited to the meeting as well.

«You have brought another big win to Kazakhstan. You have demonstrated your great talent to the entire world, which proves a high level of our culture. Four years ago Dimash Kudaibergen made a great step at the Slavianski Bazaar and became its winner. The Ministry of Culture has always backed the country’s young talents,» said the Minister addressing the young people.

Recall that Adilkhan Makin was announced Grand Prix winner of 2019 Vitebsk Song Contest 28th edition at the Slavianski Bazaar. He scored 178 points and won the Lira award and a $20,000 cash prize. Adilkhan Makin performed The Lake of Hope by Igor Nikolayev.

The international contest was held July 13-14 within the 28th Slavianski Bazaar festival.