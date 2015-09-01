ASTANA. KAZINFORM The shooting of "Kazakh Khanate" film continues; financing problems occurred for technical reasons. Minister of Culture Arystanbek Mykhamediuly said it at a meeting with journalists after the joint session of the Parliament today.

The project funding question was asked due to dissemination of an audio record of a ministerial meeting across Internet. According to the record, all the funds allocated for film shooting have already been spent and production of the film stopped. "There is absolutely no secret in this issue. The meeting was held about a month ago and it was available for mass media. The journalists recorded our discussion. That was an open conversation, What is the matter?" he asked. "In fact, this money was not spent. The funds allocation was delayed. And I convened this meeting to help solve the problem. The film is being shot now," he added. The Minister said also he is not sympathetic to engaging family members to the film shooting and giving leading roles to them, as the director of "Kazakh Khanate" film does, This problem was also discussed at the meeting.