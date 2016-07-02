Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan holds visiting meeting at «Gvardeisky» training ground

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh Minister of Defense Imangali Tasmagambetov has examined preparations for the Army Games at "Gvardeisky" training ground.

Minister of Defense followed up the construction progress of a 2 km long roadway with obstacles for a gunner’s competition - "snake", minefields, mound, track bridge, as well as a roadway for a snipers competition with elements of trail scout and line for shooting (sniper rifle and pistol), grenade throwing.

During the reconnaissance the authorities of the military department give recommendations to the organizing committee on the competitions guidelines. The participants got acquainted with military equipment storage sites and training places, as well as lodgings and catering of the teams. In addition, they approved the competitions routes, order of passage of obstacles and logistical assets.

Each team will be provided with Dragunov sniper rifles with a telescopic sight and a "Aselsan" night sight.

Note that in a month Kazakhstan will host the International Army Games for the first time. Geography of the International Army Games 2016 is unique and extensive, as well as the participating countries.

Today, military men from 13 countries - Angola, Armenia, Belarus, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Mongolia, Russia and South Africa have confirmed their participation in "Masters of artillery fire" and "Sniper line" competitions. 8 states are ready to send observers - Algeria, Austria, Germany, Israel, Cuba, Namibia, the Union of Myanmar, Saudi Arabia.

The opening of the International Army Games 2016 in Kazakhstan will be held on August 2 at "Gvardeisky" training ground. The closing ceremony will be on August 9.

Recall that last year, 17 countries took part in the first International Army Games 2015, our team participated in 3 contests and this year, they are ready to take part in 21 competitions, government.kz informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.