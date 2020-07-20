EN
    17:04, 20 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Minister of digital development, innovation and aerospace industry dismissed

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Askar Zhumagaliyev has been relieved of his post as Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to Akorda.

    By the decree of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Askar Zhumagaliev was relieved of his post as Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


