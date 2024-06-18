Minister of Digital Development invites Telegram founder to Kazakhstan

The Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry has announced its intention to collaborate with the founder of Telegram messenger, Pavel Durov. Zhaslan Madiev, the Minister of Digital Development, has extended an invitation to Durov to pay a visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency conveys.

“I am aware that he visited Issyk-Kul. I am personally acquainted with the members of his team. I have not yet had the opportunity to meet Pavel Durov in person, but I have been informed that my invitation and of my colleagues was conveyed to him. It seems likely that he will visit Kazakhstan in the future. It is my hope that this will be the case. I will personally endeavor to facilitate this outcome. There is subject for discussion on the launch of joint laboratories,” the minister noted.