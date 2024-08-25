Minister of Digital Development visits first Super Public Service Center in Karaganda

Minister of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry of Zhaslan Madiyev and Governor of the Karaganda region Yermaganbet Bulekpayev have visited the first State and Service Center in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Ministry’s press service.

Photo credit: Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry

The so-called Super Public Service Center of the Karaganda akimat is the country's first innovative center designed to significantly improve the process of providing public and social services to citizens. Without wasting time, without visiting numerous institutions, the residents can quickly receive a wide range of services at one-stop-shop principle. The center offers services both from governmental and non-governmental organizations.

Here the residents may apply to such organizations as the Center for the Dialogue with Citizens, where they can meet the governor of the region, his deputies, heads of departments, as well as the Labour Mobility Center, Family Support Center, Specialized Public Service Center, State Revenues Department, Ten Qogam (Equal Society) Center for Social Adaptation of Persons with Disabilities, etc.



“This experience will be scaled throughout the country. The goal of the project is to create a multifunctional infrastructure, where citizens can receive the maximum range of services in one place. This will significantly increase convenience and efficiency of interaction with the government agencies and organizations,” Zhaslan Madiyev said.

The Minister also visited the Unified Coordination Center to inspect Internet access in the city, emphasizing that an affordable and stable Internet is a necessity for every Kazakh citizen and a crucial factor in developing digital infrastructure.

The Minister also visited Terricon Valley, an IT hub, launched in 2021, that is already attracting young professionals and startups, turning Karaganda into a center of innovations and technology.

The Karaganda IT Hub offers free courses in marketing, business and development attracting more than 10,000 participants annually. Throughout the period of the hub’s operation, a total of 20 business programs have been conducted, with graduates creating socially significant projects and signing major contracts. Successful startups include KZ Transit, specializing in 3D-printing industrial parts and bionic prostheses, and Jolqal.ai, which has developed an application for monitoring road conditions using AI.

Following his working visit, Zhaslan Madiyev visited the Data Processing Center in Karaganda, which plays a key role in ensuring security and efficiency of the region's digital infrastructure.