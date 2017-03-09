Minister of Education and Science plans to raise teachers’ salaries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister Yerlan Sagadiyev said that MES of Kazakhstan plans to raise teachers' salaries, Kazinform correspondent reports.

‘I agree that teachers are low-paid. We are working on fixing it. As we said, all novelties including financial should be discussed with teachers, Government and Majilis. We hope to raise teacher's salaries in Budget 2017 by reducing the number of working hours. However, in general, given that the private sector is also expanding, e.g. kindergartens, schools and universities, the profession is quite attractive', he said at a presser in the Government.

According to Mr. Sagadiyev, in near future Kazakhstan will need nearly 200,000 new educators for kindergartens, schools and universities. ‘This sphere will increase employment every year', he noted.