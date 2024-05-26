Minister of Emergency Situations arrives in Atyrau region

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan's rescue teams are continuing to monitor the water level in the Zhaiyk River around the clock, Kazinform News Agency reports.

In light of the overflow on the access road to the Taldykol village in Makhambet district, it was deemed prudent to implement an early evacuation of local residents.

As a result, 121 individuals, including 41 children, evacuated from the village by lifeboats. Twenty-six villagers were transported to and placed in evacuation centers in Atyrau city. Over 90 individuals left the village independently. There was no flooding of residential houses or institutional properties in the area.

This morning, the Minister for Emergency Situations, Chingis Arinov, arrived in the Atyrau region. He oversaw all operations personally.

Additionally, emergency groups are utilizing specialized equipment to pump flood waters near the embankment protective rampart of Zhalgansay village in the Makhambet district. In the city of Atyrau, additional bagging is being conducted along the shoreline.

It should be noted that earlier in the region, groups of rescuers were dispatched from Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Almaty, Aktobe, Mangystau regions, the city of Shymkent, and servicemen of military unit 52 859 of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations asks residents to refrain from panic and adhere to the recommendations of the Department of Emergency Situations and local executive bodies (akimats). In the event that evacuation is necessary, residents are advised to proceed to designated safe locations.

Earlier,the operative headquarters for emergency situations in the Atyrau region reported that motorways in the direction of Makhambet and Inder districts are particularly prone to waterlogging and pose a danger to movement.

Due to the current flood situation in the Atyrau region, some motorways have been temporarily closed in certain directions.

It is worth noting that a thunderstorm was expected in the south and east of the Atyrau region on May 24.