Minister of Energy K.Bozumbayev paid working visit to Atyrau region

ATYRAU-ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev has visited Atyrau region. During the visit, the representatives of the Ministry, regional administration, LLP PSA and NCOC project visited D and A islands and satellite islands ЕРС2, ЕРС3, ЕРС4 at Kashagan oil deposit. The delegation got familiarized with the work of Bolashak Integrated Oil and Gas Treatment Unit.

The Kashagan oil field is at an experimental industrial development stage now. The replacement of pipelines between the islands, Bolashak onshore complex and offshore complexes goes on a schedule.

Oil extraction at Kashagan is planned to be resumed in late 2016, the press service of Energy Ministry told Kazinform.

The Ministry officials visited also SEZ National Industrial Petrochemical Technological Park where they got familiarized with the implementation of oil&gas chemical projects.

Besides, the operators of the projects on construction of production infrastructure (gas turbine electric power station with the capacity of 310 MW, water treatment etc) and polypropylene production (with the capacity of 500 000 tonnes per year) told about the course of their implementation.

SEZ National Industrial Petrochemical Technological Park was established in Atyrau region by the Presidential decree as of December 19, 2007 No. 495 for the period till December 31, 2032.