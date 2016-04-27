Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia noted role of Kazakhstan in nuclear disarmament

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan made a historic decision to renounce its nuclear arsenal, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia Adel Al-Jubeir thinks.

"Your President made the historically right decision to renounce the nuclear arsenal of Kazakhstan. It was a sign that Kazakhstan had the main priority in its initiatives - building peace. It was the main idea since your independence. Therefore we have some initiatives so we could develop similar ideas and dialogues, especially in terms of peaceful resolution of conflicts and promotion of cooperation between organizations and countries, with the OIC in particular. We are happy to support your initiatives that were announced within that OIC Summit," the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia told at the press conference held after the talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov.

"We have good relations and are ready to develop them in many spheres. There are different trade delegations of Saudi Arabia that are expected to visit Kazakhstan soon. We would also like to increase the frequency of mutual visits between our countries," he added.