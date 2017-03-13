Minister of Information wants open dialogue with the public

ASTANA.KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev has found a new format to communicate with the public, Kazinform has learnt from SAYASAT.

He is the guest of a weekly TV show Open Dialogue with Dauren Abayev aired by Khabar TV channel.



During the TV show hosted by Dmitry Dorofeyev, Minister Abayev answers a lot of questions regarding information policy, growing gas prices, reforms in the sphere of education, etc.



The minister decided not to use his official accounts in social media and instead opted for the open dialogue with the public in a TV format.