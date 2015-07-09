Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan held meeting with US Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A meeting of Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Kalmukhanbet Kassymov and Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the USA to Kazakhstan George Krol was held in the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan today.

As the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan informs, the interlocutors exchanged opinions about the state and prospects of the Kazakh-American cooperation in the sphere of combatting crime and drug trafficking. They also discussed the issues of conclusion of bilateral international agreements.