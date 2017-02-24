Minister Sagadiyev to free teachers from non-core functions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today in Astana Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan held an extended meeting of the board.

During the session, Minister Yerlan Sagadiyev said that the MES plans to prohibit teachers to carry out non-core functions such as analysises, sale of bus tickets and rounds.

According to him, the Ministy in cooperation with other state bodies plans to issue a series of orders that will prohibit certain authorities to delegate their functions to teachers.

In addition, the minister said the National Education Database and «Kundelik» should to replace paper reports as soon as possible, despite any difficulties, such as teachers' fear of inspectors.

Sagadiyev noted that he had discussed this issue with Prime Minister, Attorney General and Minister of Finance. And soon collective recommendations will be issued, which should prohibit financial inspectors to demand paper reports.

He added that unreasonable inspections will be prosecuted by the Ministry of Finance.