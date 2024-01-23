Minister Sharipkhanov holds extraordinary meeting of Republican Operational Headquarters

Minister of Emergencies Syrym Sharipkhanov held an extraordinary meeting of the Republican Operational Headquarters in a videoconference format. The participants are the civil protection services, operational headquarters staff and representatives of the territorial divisions of the Ministry of Emergencies, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The meeting heard reports from Kazselezashchita, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, KazAvtoZhol, healthcare, transport, and communication services.

According to the National Scientific Center for Seismological Observation and Research, no tremors measuring 7 on MSK-64 scale are predicted in Almaty in the nearest time.

377 calls from citizens were responded by the hotline service launched at all operational headquarters.

As Kazselezashita informed, the quake did not affect the city’s anti-mudslide protection facilities. No landslide or avalanche were reported.

The Airport of Almaty is operating in a routine mode, the transport service said.

Upon completion of the meeting, the minister set a number of tasks to the civil protection services.