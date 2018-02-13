Minister: State debt will be taken under special control
"The state debt, which is the total of the debt of the Government, the National Bank and local budgets, is 26% of GDP at the moment, which is quite a safe level, and as per the forecast of socio-economic development it should reduce to 23.7%" Timur Suleimenov said Tuesday about the measured being taken following the Government meeting with participation of the Kazakh President.
According to Timur Suleimenov, the Government has a covenant within the framework of the concept of application of the National Fund currency resources.
"At the moment the covenant is 97.5%, therefore, the issue is under our control. We have developed an inter-agency commission which will be defining the maximum limit of the foreign debt of the quasi-public sector. During the year we are going to work with all entities of quasi-public sector in respect of foreign debt volumes," Timur Suleimenov said at the Government meeting addressing Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev.