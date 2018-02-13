Minister: State debt will be taken under special control

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov stated that the state debt will be taken under special control, Kazinform reports.

"The state debt, which is the total of the debt of the Government, the National Bank and local budgets, is 26% of GDP at the moment, which is quite a safe level, and as per the forecast of socio-economic development it should reduce to 23.7%" Timur Suleimenov said Tuesday about the measured being taken following the Government meeting with participation of the Kazakh President.

According to Timur Suleimenov, the Government has a covenant within the framework of the concept of application of the National Fund currency resources.



"At the moment the covenant is 97.5%, therefore, the issue is under our control. We have developed an inter-agency commission which will be defining the maximum limit of the foreign debt of the quasi-public sector. During the year we are going to work with all entities of quasi-public sector in respect of foreign debt volumes," Timur Suleimenov said at the Government meeting addressing Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev.