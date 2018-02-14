Minister suggests easier rules for land procurement by business

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov suggested to simplify the terms of land procurement for business.

"Nowadays business come to the akimats with a request to sell a land plot. Akimats reject the requests alleging auction. However such auctions never happen, and business never gets the land. We suggest stipulating it in legislation that if a company asks for land and receives an answer that the land will be sold through an auction, it is mandatory that such auction be conducted within 90 days after the day of refusal", said the Minister at the Majilis meeting presenting the proposed amendments to the legislation regulating entrepreneurship activity.

Timur Suleimenov also suggested reducing the exit fees, which, in his opinion, will also bring a positive economic result.

"The bill provides for reduction of the fee for driving outside Kazakhstan on domestic transport vehicles. At the moment the fee is 3 MCI. We suggest making it 1 MCI. This will allow to activate trade and raise transport potential. Therefore the government makes almost KZT 1 billion discount for business", he said.

In 2018, the established amount of one monthly calculation index is KZT 2,405.