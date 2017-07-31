EN
    19:00, 31 July 2017 | GMT +6

    Minister Suleimenov, S&P discuss Kazakhstan's economy review

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM During a meeting with representatives of Standard & Poor's, the Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan, Timur Suleimenov, spoke about the current state of the country's socio-economic, budgetary and structural policy, as well as its financial system.

    The sides discussed conducting a review of the economic situation as well as the evaluation of Kazakhstan's sovereign credit rating, the press service of the Ministry of reports.

    Standard & Poor's (S&P) is the world's leading index provider and the foremost source of independent credit ratings.

    S&P is known for its stock market indices such as the U.S.-based S&P 500, the Canadian S&P/TSX, and the Australian S&P/ASX 200. S&P is considered one of the Big Three credit-rating agencies.

     

    Economy
