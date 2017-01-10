Minister urges Kazakhstani employers to let parents leave work early

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Education and Science Yerlan Sagadiyev urges Kazakhstani employers to let parents leave offices early, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Up to 40% of parents in Kazakhstan have never attended teacher-parent meetings. Though school principals claim that situation has improved drastically over the past months, we are still planning to launch the national day called ‘Parent's Hour'. We will urge all government bodies and private sector to let parents leave offices earlier, so they could attend such meetings and schools their children attend," Minister Sagadiyev said at the session of the Government on Tuesday.



He stressed that increasing the role of families and children's upbringing is of paramount importance.



"In that respect we fully support the analysis carried out by the Ministry for Religious Affairs and Civil Society and its ideas. We also suggest enlarging the powers of the Committee for Children's Rights Protection," Sagadiyev added.