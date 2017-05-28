Minister Yermekbayev visited S Kazakhstan region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister for Religious and Civil Society Affairs Nurlan Yermekbayev paid a working visit to the South Kazakhstan region, the press service of the Ministry informed.

Together with Governor of the region Zhansseit Tuimebayev, the Minister participated in ONTUSTIK Onimderi 2017 goods fair, during which the winners in "Best Product of Kazakhstan" nomination were awarded.



Besides, Nurlan Yermekbayev visited No.3 Orphanage in Shymkent which is under patronage of the Ministry for Religious and Civil Society Affairs.