    13:22, 31 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Ministerial official detained in Astana for bribe-taking

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Vice Chairman of the Civil Society Committee of the Ministry for Religious and Civil Affairs Baurzhan Mussin has been detained March 31 with a 400,000 tenge bribe.    

    According to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, B. Mussin has systematically received bribes for lobbying the interests of the public procurement participants.

    B.Mussin was detained with the mainour and taken to the DIA temporary detention facility of Astana city.  The total amount of the bribes made 1.4mln tenge.

    An investigation is underway.

     

     

