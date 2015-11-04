Ministers of Defense of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan approved cooperation plan for 2016 (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan Imangali Tasmagambetov and Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Zakir Gassanov held a meeting in Astana today, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan informs.

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan as the countries of the Turkic world are very close in terms of culture and the past of both countries. The relations the two countries have a strategic meaning and they develop a in bilateral format and at multilateral platforms within the international and regional organizations.

"It is important to pay attention to establishment of practical contacts between the fleets of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. This sphere has a significant meaning in terms of strengthening of security in the Caspian region and meeting the standards of the agreements reached at the highest level between the leaders of the Caspian States," Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan Imangali Tasmagambetov told.

As Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Zakir Gassanov noted, the cooperation within the basin of the Caspian Sea is not easy.

"We are ready to hold joint exercises as long as we have the experience of joint exercises with Kazakhstan. I think it will benefit both countries," he said.

"Using this opportunity I want to invite your country to take part in the international military exhibition "KADEX-2016" scheduled to be held in Astana next year," I. Tasmagambetov said.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan took part in KADEX exhibitions as an observer only.

The representatives of both countries also discussed the issues of military education and improvement of the education process and preparation of the personnel. The Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan proposed to consider an opportunity of preparation of military specialists on the basis of the National Defense University of Kazakhstan.

Upon completion of the meeting, the ministers of the two countries approved the cooperation plan between the represented ministries for 2016.