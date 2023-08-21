EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:41, 21 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Ministers of Organization of Turkic States to meet in Baku

    None
    Photo: Trend
    BAKU. KAZINFORM Baku will host the second meeting of ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member countries on the elimination of the consequences of natural disasters and emergencies, informed the press service of the OTS, Kazinform learned from Trend.

    This meeting will be held from September 6 to September 8.

    Also, a meeting of the Ministers of Youth and Sports of the OTS countries will be held in Baku from November 7 to 10.


    Tags:
    Turkic speaking states Turkic Council News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!