Ministers of Organization of Turkic States to meet in Baku

BAKU. KAZINFORM Baku will host the second meeting of ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member countries on the elimination of the consequences of natural disasters and emergencies, informed the press service of the OTS, Kazinform learned from Trend.

This meeting will be held from September 6 to September 8.

Also, a meeting of the Ministers of Youth and Sports of the OTS countries will be held in Baku from November 7 to 10.