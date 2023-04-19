Ministries to delegate some functions to akimats, President Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The staged decentralization of the powers and authorities of state bodies has started. Some 500 functions of the Government were delegated to the ministries,» Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The President noted Kazakhstan proceeded to implementing the second stage of the administrative reform. It provides for delegating functions of the ministries to akimats.

Expansion of powers will require increasing proportionately the personal responsibility of officials for the development of their sectors and for the decisions they make.