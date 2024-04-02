Ministry advances rural electrification efforts to boost livelihoods in Jordan

Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Saleh Kharabsheh, chaired a meeting on Tuesday where the Supreme Steering Committee for Rural Electrification approved lists comprising approximately 317 homes and sites to receive electricity through regular networks, totaling JD1.621 million in expenses, Petra reports.

Kharabsheh stated that the committee greenlit various projects and sites for electricity supply funded by the rural penny, including residential areas and economic activities.



Providing insights into the decisions, Hisham Momani, Director of the Electricity and Rural Electrification Directorate at the Ministry, explained that they cover hamlets of five houses beyond urban planning boundaries, with a total project cost amounting to JD384,000.



Additionally, decisions encompass hamlets of three houses beyond planning boundaries, at a minimum, costing JD196,000. Furthermore, individual homes beyond organizational borders benefiting from existing networks were included, totaling JD79,000.



Momani noted that the approved list includes homes for needy families within regulatory boundaries of electricity companies' concession areas, amounting to JD10,000, to support low-income families.



Furthermore, the list comprises projects such as poultry, cattle, sheep, and fish farms in impoverished areas beyond organizational boundaries, valued at JD12,000, reflecting the ministry's commitment to backing farmers, fostering livestock production, and bolstering self-sufficiency.



Among the categories covered are lighting for roads leading to cemeteries, costing JD67,000, facilitating nighttime burials.



Momani highlighted that "Rural Electrification" supports productive, industrial, and investment projects in impoverished areas beyond organizational boundaries, provided they generate job opportunities for local residents. The contribution to such projects amounted to JD94,000.



He added that the initiative aided in enhancing transformer station capabilities established over the last decade to address current weaknesses and reduce electrical losses, with a financial outlay of JD53,000.



Moreover, it extended support to farms with artesian wells outside organizational boundaries, totaling JD48,000, in support of farmers, advancing the agricultural sector, and contributing to achieving food security.



He stated that "Rural Electrification" contributed to delivering electricity to sites affiliated with government sectors and sites included in the initiatives of His Majesty King Abdullah II, which the Royal Hashemite Court is establishing for needy families, at a total cost of JD57,000.



Regarding the exploitation of alternative energy sources, the committee approved in its lists the installation of solar cell systems connected to the grid for 621 homes of poor families and beneficiaries of the National Aid Fund to reduce their monthly energy bill, contributing indirectly to increasing the monthly financial income of this group and improving their economic level.