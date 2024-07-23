Ministry expects year-over-year growth in agriculture output in second half of 2024

The Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan predicts agricultural output to rise 11.6% year-over-year following the harvest season, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to agriculture minister Aidarbek Saparov, Kazakhstan’s gross agricultural product stood at 1.6 trillion tenge, up 3.4%, in January-June 2024, including 1.5 trillion tenge worth of livestock products and 83 billion tenge worth of crop production.

A year-over-year growth of 11.6% is predicted to be achieved in the second half of the year following the harvest season, said Saparov during the government session.

The minister assured that the government already addressed all the issues regarding the financial and logistical support for sowing campaign, expressing hopes for good harvest.