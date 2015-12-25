Ministry for Culture and Sports comments on doping athletes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister for Culture and Sports Arystanbek Muhamediuly has commented on doping in Kazakhstani athletes.

According to Mr. Muhamediuly, the Ministry together with the Weightlifting Federation of Kazakhstan have established a special commission. However, he stressed that the preliminary diagnosis is not definitive. The Ministry has lodged an appeal. Each athlete undergoes additional doping testing. In addition, the minister said that if the facts are confirmed, senior trainers will be punished. Arystanbek Muhamediuly stressed that the preliminary list of athletes suspected of taking illegal substances to make their performance better includes 17 people, 3 of whom are residents of Kazakhstan. The minister noted that there will be issued additional lists of suspected athletes. Recall, the International Weightlifting Federation excluded three Kazakhstani sportsmen - Almas Uteshov, Zhassulan Kadyrbayev and Ermek Omirtay - from participation in international competitions, based on results of a doping-control test. The sportsmen are accused of intake of prohibited substances.