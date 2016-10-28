Ministry introduce new way of foreign manpower quota allocation in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - From the next year annual maximum number of foreign workers arriving in Kazakhstan will be split among the sectors of economy, Minister of Health and Social Development of Kazakhstan Tamara Dyussenova has said in the briefing in the Foreign Minisry today, Kazinform reports.

"Before the end of the year we will define the quota based on the quantity of economically active population of Kazakhstan. After January 1st 2017 will define quota by the sectors of economy", she said.

According to the Minister, the situation is that certain sectors appear getting the bigger number of foreign workers whilst other sectors get smaller part of quota because the need in foreign specialists appeared much later.

"Taking into account the requests of different companies the number of foreign workers every year will be distributed among the sectors of economy. This will help all the sectors to cover the real needs in foreign manpower", the Minister said.