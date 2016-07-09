Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan proposes to monitor leased agricultural lands

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan proposes to hold monitoring of leased agricultural lands of the country, Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Yerlan Nysanbayev told at the sitting of the Land Reform Commission.

The Deputy Minister noted the necessity to keep the institute of leasing of agricultural lands for up to 49 years with the introduction of the monitoring of the leased lands for the first five years.

"It is necessary to ensure effective use of the lands without violating the rights of the land users. In accordance with the proposed measures, the monitoring will be held every year for the first five years, and then every three, five and seven years. Then, it is proposed to make an amendment to the Land Code providing for the introduction of the order for leasing of agricultural lands," Y. Nysanbayev said.

According to him, this process will be conducted on the competitive basis, and representatives of the public organizations, associations and the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs are going to be involved in the process.