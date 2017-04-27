Ministry of Agriculture proposes replacing educational grants with interest-free loans

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Agriculture proposes to replace educational grants with interest-free loans, Deputy Minister Toleutai Rakhimbekov said at a round table in the Majilis.

"To solve the issue of personnel training, it is necessary to involve business, so that they act as customers to universities. And, perhaps, it is necessary to move from educational grants to subsidized, if one works for the company, interest-free loans. The scheme is quite applicable and is used in a number of countries. So that is, basically, the same grant, but with a requirement to work in the received specialty," Mr. Rakhimbekov said.

Deputy Minister also noted that at present many graduates of veterinary, agronomical and engineering faculties of agrarian universities retrain as "lawyer" or "economist".

The roundtable discusses issues of processing crop products. MPs, government officials, NCE Atameken, the business community, development institutions and scientists take part in the discussion.