Ministry of Culture and Sports announces new appointment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Serik Zharasbayev has been appointed as the Chairman of the Committee for Sports and Physical Culture at the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz

Serik Zharasbayev was born in North Kazakhstan region in 1984. He graduated from the North Kazakhstan State University with degrees in PETeaching and Public Administration in 2006 and 2009, respectively.

He started his career in 2004. Between 2006 and 2007, Mr. Zharasbayev worked as a boxing trainer and sports coordinator at the Youth Boxing Athletic Center in Petropavlovsk.

From 2007 to 2010, he served as a Chief Specialist, Head of the Educational and Sports Directorate of the Department of Tourism, Physical Culture and Sports of North Kazakhstan region.

In 2011 and 2012, he worked as an Expert, Chief Expert in the Department of Methodological Support, Innovation Technology and Education of the Sports Committee at the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and a Deputy Head of the Department of Tourism and Physical Culture of North Kazakhstan region.

Between 2012 and 2014, he held the following posts: Head of the Summer Sports Directorate of the Department of World-Class Sports and Sports Reserve at the Kazakh Agency for Sports and Physical Culture, and Director of the above Department.

From 2014 to until the present day, Serik Zharasbayev has worked as Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Sports and Physical Culture of the Ministry of Culture and Sports.