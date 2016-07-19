Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan announces measures being developed to combat religious radicalism

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At the regular meeting of the Government of Kazakhstan the Minister of Culture and Sports Arystanbek Mukhamediuly announced a number of measures being developed to combat religious radicalism.

A.Mukhamediuly noted that in order to fulfill the President's orders given at the Security Council meeting on June 10, the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan in cooperation with other state bodies to develop a number of legislative and organizational measures, Kazinform refers to primeminister.kz.



"It should be noted that in general the current norms allow us to prevent religious activity that does not meet the national security interests. However, these legal possibilities require further improvement. Our proposals include the following. The first - prevention of dissemination of religious doctrine without registration as a missionary. It is proposed in relevant provisions of the Law "On religious activity and religious associations" to expand opportunities for prosecution of illegal distribution of religious doctrines, especially it refers the followers of radical movements," A.Mukhamediuly said.



The second direction is to strengthen control over import, manufacture, production and distribution of religious literature, informational materials of religious content. A.Mukhamediuly also noted that it is proposed to make amendments, which will allow the Ministry of Investment and Development, the Ministry of Culture and Sports to determine departure order of Kazakhstanis for religious pilgrimage to foreign countries, in particular, the Hajj and Umrah. Thus, it is planned to reduce the potential for infection of Kazakhstan's citizens to radical ideology during the pilgrimage abroad.



"In our point of view, organizational and institutional arrangements require an integrated approach. As a whole, our proposals were considered at the meetings of the working group and on July 1, there was adopted the Protocol, according to which the Ministry of Culture and Sports is to implement a set of measures. Firstly, it recommends religious groups, particularly the Muslim Board, to adopt a unified procedure for holding religious ceremonies.



Secondly, the Ministry in cooperation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs until December 1 together with the local executive bodies will conduct information and explanatory work among the population about inadmissibility of law violation on religious meetings and worships, missionary activity, turnover of religious literature. The third, in collaboration with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, we will develop guidelines for state bodies to monitor religious meetings, religious services, ceremonies and rites, missionary activity and religious literature turnover. We have already started this work. The fourth, now it is very important to allocate at district and city akimats regular units to work on religious activities and interaction with religious associations by optimizing within the allotted limit. The fifth, we have a range of issues, the solution of which will help to strengthen de-radicalization and rehabilitation of people with extremist views," A.Mukhamediuly said.



He also said there is a proposition to establish in Astana, Almaty and in the all regions, regional rehabilitation centers on working with supporters of radical and destructive religious movements.