Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan decides to block TikTok

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic decided to block the TikTok social network in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the ministry's press service, a number of non-governmental organizations raised concerns about the harmful effects of the TikTok social network, which negatively affects the mental development and health of children, Kabar reports.

It is noted that TikTok immerses the user in the virtual world of short clips, after watching them, teenagers try to repeat certain videos, some of which are life-threatening. In addition, the children's psyche is still unstable, it is only being formed, and such content, causing addiction, negatively affects the emotional state of the younger generation.

In this regard, the Ministry carried out monitoring of the content of this social network, during which it was found that the platform doesn’t restrict access to information that is harmful to the health and development of children, as well as the functions of controlling the age category when accessing information to the TikTok application. So, taking into account numerous appeals and on the basis of the monitoring carried out, a decision was made to terminate the activities in the distribution of the TikTok service in the territory of Kyrgyzstan, the report said.

It is specified that the corresponding decision was sent to the Ministry of Digital Development of the country for further implementation within the framework of the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic