Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan initiates «Safe School» campaign

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In order to ensure the safety of children in educational institutions and improve safety measures in schools, the Ministry will initiate "Safe School" campaign within the "Road to school" campaign. This was reported by Acting Chairman of the Committee on Protection of Children under the Ministry of Education and Science Manshuk Abdykarim at a press conference in the CCS, government.kz reported.

"On the eve of a new school year, we would like to draw attention of local executive bodies on safety of children in schools. In recent years, there have been frequent facts of injuries and deaths of children, as well as illegal actions against minors. In this regard, in order to ensure the safety of children in educational institutions and improve safety measures in schools, the Ministry will initiate "Safe School" campaign within the "Road to school" campaign,” M.Abdykarim informed.

According to her, the Ministry will send recommendation letters, concepts with a request to identify a number of educational activities aimed at child safety. For example, it can be competitions, class hours, video, flash mobs.