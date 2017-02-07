EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:41, 07 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Ministry of Education plans to bring Wi-Fi to every classroom

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan plans to install Wi-Fi in every classroom in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "Today, the Internet is coming to more schools. We plan to ensure its avilability within the framework of the Digital Kazakhstan program. Wi-Fi networks in every classroom are important too. We plan to start a large-scale project in order to provide a structured cabling system to all schools in Kazakhstan in the shortest possible time", said the Minister of Education and Science Yerlan Sagadiyev during a Government meeting.

    Tags:
    Ministries Ministry of Education and Science Education and Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!