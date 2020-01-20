Ministry of Energy names official spokesperson

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The official spokesperson of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan has been named, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry.

Serikzhan Yermentayev was appointed as the Advisor to the minister - official spokesperson of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Prior to the appointment Mr. Yermentayev served as the head of the Press Service of the Governor’s Office of the Atyrau region.