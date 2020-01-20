EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:54, 20 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Ministry of Energy names official spokesperson

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The official spokesperson of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan has been named, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry.

    Serikzhan Yermentayev was appointed as the Advisor to the minister - official spokesperson of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Prior to the appointment Mr. Yermentayev served as the head of the Press Service of the Governor’s Office of the Atyrau region.


    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Ministry of Energy Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!