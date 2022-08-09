EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:15, 09 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Ministry of Enlightenment assigned to explore issue of licensing pre-school organizations till Nov 1

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov instructed the Ministry of Enlightenment to explore the issue of licensing the domestic pre-school organizations till November 1, Kazinform correspondent reports. The Prime Minister said it at the Cabinet’s weekly briefing today.

    Besides, Alikhan Smailov commissioned the Ministry of Enlightenment together with the Ministry of Culture and Sports and akimats of regions to cover children with additional education in rural areas.

    The akimats of the regions were also assigned to increase admissions to colleges based on public contracts.

    Earlier, Kazinform reported that more than 320 new kindergartens will be opened till yearend in Kazakhstan. 88.4% of children aged from 2 to 6, and 99% of children aged from 3 to 6 have been covered with pre-school education to date.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Education Education and Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!