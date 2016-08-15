Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan sign agreement with ADB to improve the investment climate

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - A ceremony of signing of the financing agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Investment Climate Improvement Program - Subprogram 2 for a total amount of US $ 25 million is held on Friday in Bishkek, the press service of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Finance reports.

After signing the documents Minister of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliev congratulated Country Director, Kyrgyz Resident Mission, Candice McDeigan with the new appointment and said that the Asian Development Bank is a strategic partner for the Kyrgyz Republic, which promptly responds to the needs of the republic.

He said that, since 1992, the Asian Development Bank has provided assistance to Kyrgyzstan in the amount of more than 1.4 billion US dollars. These funds were used to strengthen the most important sectors, such as transport, agriculture, energy, health, education, public administration.

Taking into account the ADB's huge experience in the development of countries in the region, Minister Kasymaliev commended its role in the socio-economic development of the Kyrgyz Republic, which primarily aims to assist in addressing the priorities of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic and acute social problems.

"We firmly believe that the Asian Development Bank will continue to work in support of the Investment Climate Improvement Program - Subprogram 2 to achieve the outlined objectives for the program, as well as to improve access to finance and to increase private sector participation in infrastructure development through public- private partnership," concluded the Minister of Finance and in conclusion Kasymaliev thanked ADB for the support and expressed hope for further fruitful cooperation.

Source: Kabar.kg