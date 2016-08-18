EN
    16:57, 18 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan working on receiving information about Kazakhstanis injured in explosion in Turkish Van

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan is working on checking out the information about the injured or killed citizens of Kazakhstan in Turkish Van, the press service of the Ministry informs.

    As was earlier reported, at least three people were killed and over 120 people were injured as a result of an explosion in Turkish Van.

     

