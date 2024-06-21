Ministry of Hajj and Umrah begins issuing Umrah visas for post-Hajj season

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has begun issuing Umrah visas to streamline Umrah performers’ arrivals to the Kingdom and ensure a smooth and worry-free experience, SPA reports.

This annual initiative follows immediately after the Hajj season. It leverages the ministry's expertise and establishes technical and field programs to serve pilgrims and Umrah performers and facilitate their rituals.

The ministry is working diligently to commit to implementing the directives of wise leadership, accommodating more pilgrims and Umrah performers, and providing services that meet their needs and aspirations.