Ministry of Information inks memorandum with BBC Worldwide

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan and BBC Worldwide have signed a memorandum of cooperation, Kazinform has learned from the ministry's press service.

Within the framework of his working visit to the UK, Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev met with Sean O'Hara, EVP International Advertising at BBC Worldwide, and Sergey Stanovkin, Head of Regional Representative Offices of BBC Advertising.



At the meeting, the sides signed the memorandum and discussed prospects of bilateral cooperation and the possibility of implementing joint projects.



As per memorandum, the sides plan to implement joint projects, hold workshops, organize lectures for national and regional mass media and promote tourism and investment potential of Kazakhstan.



Additionally, a working group will be formed to hold joint consultations on development of Kazakhstani television channels, exchange expertise and information, etc.