EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:05, 03 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Ministry of Internal Affairs denies rumors on mass fingerprinting of Kazakhstanis

    Ministry of Internal Affairs denies rumors on mass fingerprinting of Kazakhstanis
    Photo: AI generated image

    Kazakhstanis will have to undergo fingerprinting when changing their IDs or passports, Vice Minister of Justice Marat Kozhayev said on the sidelines of the Government’s meeting today, Kazinform reports.

    “There will be no mass fingerprinting from January 2024. The law on dactyloscopy registration was adopted in 2016. It is not an invention of Kazakhstan, this system of registration is widely used in the world, including the leading countries,” Marat Kozhayev said.

    In his words, the law will become effective starting from January 1, 2024.

    “When your ID or passport expires, you will undergo it [fingerprinting - edit]. The system of documentation will not change. Besides, your document will be protected additionally by introducing your fingerprint,” the Vice Minister added.

    Tags:
    Security Government
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!