Ministry of Internal Affairs denies rumors on mass fingerprinting of Kazakhstanis

Kazakhstanis will have to undergo fingerprinting when changing their IDs or passports, Vice Minister of Justice Marat Kozhayev said on the sidelines of the Government’s meeting today, Kazinform reports.

“There will be no mass fingerprinting from January 2024. The law on dactyloscopy registration was adopted in 2016. It is not an invention of Kazakhstan, this system of registration is widely used in the world, including the leading countries,” Marat Kozhayev said.

In his words, the law will become effective starting from January 1, 2024.

“When your ID or passport expires, you will undergo it [fingerprinting - edit]. The system of documentation will not change. Besides, your document will be protected additionally by introducing your fingerprint,” the Vice Minister added.