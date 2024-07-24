Ministry of Science to build academic towns in Astana, Almaty and Almaty region

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Science and Higher Education plans to set up academic towns of major universities of Astana, Almaty cities and Almaty region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Astana-based ENUgrad for 12,000 students will be located in the territory of 50 hectares in Almaty micro-district, south of Internatsionalnyi residential area. Preliminary cost of the project is 229 billion tenge. Construction works are planned to be completed by December 2024.

Photo credit: Ministry of Science and Higher Education

236 billion tenge will be allocated from the state budget for building KazNUgrad academic town which will cover the area of 97.4 hectares.

Photo credit: Ministry of Science and Higher Education

Another academic town will be opened in Konayev, in the territory of Zhana Ile residential area. The area of the campus will be 100 hectares. Additional 500 hectares were allocated for the construction of a special industrial zone. Preliminary cost of the project is 460 billion tenge. The academic town is expected to accommodate up to 30,000 students.