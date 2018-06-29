Ministry of Social Development established in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Law on measures for the further enhancement of the public administration system of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the press service of Akorda reports.

On measures for the further enhancement of the public administration system of the Republic of Kazakhstan

In accordance with subparagraph 3 of Article 44 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, I hereby resolve:

1. Rename the Ministry of Religious Affair and Civil Society of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Ministry of Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan (hereinafter referred to as the Ministry).

2. To transfer the responsibilities and powers of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan in implementing the national social consensus policy to the Ministry.

3. The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan shall ensure:

1) redistribution of the staff of the above-mentioned governmental authorities;

2) adoption of other measures to implement this Decree.

4. To introduce the following amendment to the Decree No. 6 of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the Structure of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan" dated January 22, 1999:

in paragraph 1:

line "The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Civil Society of the Republic of Kazakhstan;" shall be reworded as follows:



"The Ministry of Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan;".

5. To entrust the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the enforcement of this Decree.

6. This Decree shall enter into force on the day it is published.

The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Nursultan Nazarbayev

Astana, Akorda, 28th June 2018

No. 707