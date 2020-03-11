Ministry of Sports recommends cancelling mass sports events in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan has advised to cancel mass sports events, including trips abroad for Kazakhstan athletes, due to the coronavirus situation worldwide, Kazinform reports.

«The Ministry of Culture and Sports highly recommends cancelling all mass sports events as well as trips abroad for our athletes due to the spread of coronavirus. We have also advised the sports federations not to hold sports events, especially with the participation of foreign athletes,» Rakhan Tugumbayeva, Press Secretary of the Sports Affairs and Physical Culture Committee of the ministry, told Kazinform.

According to her, the ministry has already notified all republican sports federations of the need to cancel or postpone sports tournaments and events.