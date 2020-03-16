EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:33, 16 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Ministry of Trade recommends selling bread and confectionery packaged

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Ministry of Trade and Integration recommends selling of bakery and confectionery products in packaged form, Kazinform reports.

    This recommendation was given in order to implement the Presidential Decree on the introduction of a state of emergency in Kazakhstan due to the COVID-19.

    «Grocery stores, grocery supermarkets and grocery markets should function as normal. Selling of bakery and confectionery products should be carried out only in packaged form,» the agency informed on its Facebook account.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Pneumonia in China Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!