EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:47, 07 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Minor flooding predicted several regions of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather forecasters predict minor flooding in three regions of Kazakhstan, including Almaty city, in the next two days, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "In the next two days, March 8 and 9, minor flooding and formation of overland flows are expected in the low-mountainous area of South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty regions, and Almaty city due to the rise in air temperature, snowmelt and rainfall," Kazhydromet Weather Service said.

    Meanwhile, several highways in northern and central Kazakhstan were closed as a result of the ongoing blizzard.

     

    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!